Frankfort Public Art Tour

Registration required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Join us in Kentucky’s beautiful state capital of Frankfort, KY every second Saturday of the month (May-November) for an artist-led tour of public art! The Frankfort Public Art Tour comes to life as you explore downtown Frankfort’s public sculptures and murals through the eyes of an artist. The tour begins at 4pm sharp outside of the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission. The tour will end around 5pm – the perfect time to shop, eat, or drink at a fabulous local, downtown business!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org