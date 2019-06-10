Frankfort School of Ballet's Summer Intensive

Frankfort School of Ballet Summer Intensive for Ages 9 and up

Learn proper technique, dance history, strength building, and more from professional dancers and highly qualified teachers. And have fun with friends!

Areas of study for the ballet track in the morning will include various styles of ballet training, variations, partnering, and basic Pilates classes. For our contemporary track in the afternoon, we will include classes in jazz, modern, acro, and yoga.

Also included in the instruction will be lectures in the following subjects: dance history, nutrition, auditioning, the importance of body preparedness, dance discipline, relationship aspects of dancing with others, and becoming a pre-professional dancer, as well as visits from dancers in Frankfort’s first professional performance company, Gale Force Dance!

On Friday, June 14th, there will be a showcase performance! Parents, friends, and family are encouraged to attend and see what we learn during our exciting week of dance!

You may also be invited to perform in the Pre-Show for Gale Force Dance’s outdoor summer production of Happy Dance! There may be a Participation Fee for this performance opportunity.

$80 per week for morning or afternoon session.

For more information call (502) 226-6443 or visit frankfortballet.com/summer-camps