Franklin County Cross Country Invitational

to Google Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Franklin County Cross Country Invitational

The Franklin County Cross Country Invitational is a middle school and high school cross-country meet. The meet is hosted by Franklin County High School. There will be a $6 spectator fee for this event, and a $5 fee for parking. Divisions are split by gender, level, and distance.

For more information call (502) 695-6700 or visit ky.milesplit.com/

Info

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00 iCalendar - Franklin County Cross Country Invitational - 2019-09-14 10:00:00