Franklin County Cross Country Invitational

The Franklin County Cross Country Invitational is a middle school and high school cross-country meet. The meet is hosted by Franklin County High School. There will be a $6 spectator fee for this event, and a $5 fee for parking. Divisions are split by gender, level, and distance.

For more information call (502) 695-6700 or visit ky.milesplit.com/