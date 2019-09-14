Franklin County Cross Country Invitational
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
The Franklin County Cross Country Invitational is a middle school and high school cross-country meet. The meet is hosted by Franklin County High School. There will be a $6 spectator fee for this event, and a $5 fee for parking. Divisions are split by gender, level, and distance.
For more information call (502) 695-6700 or visit ky.milesplit.com/
