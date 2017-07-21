Franklin Friday Nights on the Square!

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Franklin Friday Nights on the Square!

Join us for our tradition of free concerts on the square Friday nights in Franklin! Amazing talents entertain the crowds - a dance floor at the pavilion is there to kick up your feet - and food vendors make sure you've got everything you need. Bring a chair and some snacks or rent one from us (the funds go to directly to sponsoring other events) and support our vendors. Schedule your evening in Franklin today!

For more information visit fsrenaissance.org

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family

