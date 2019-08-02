Franklin's Summer Nights Concert Series

Franklin Historic Downtown Square Various Locations, Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Franklin's Summer Nights Concert Series

Concerts held in Franklin's historic downtown district and are FREE to the public every Friday May 31 - Sept. 6, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shop before the concert from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Mini-Market on the last Friday of each month.

Farmers' Market, vintage items, art and clothing booths. 

For more information call (270) 586-8482 or visit  fsrenaissance.org

Franklin Historic Downtown Square Various Locations, Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
