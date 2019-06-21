Franklin's Summer Nights Concert Series
Franklin Historic Downtown Square Various Locations, Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Concerts held in Franklin's historic downtown district and are FREE to the public every Friday May 31 - Sept. 6, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Shop before the concert from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Mini-Market on the last Friday of each month.
Farmers' Market, vintage items, art and clothing booths.
For more information call (270) 586-8482 or visit fsrenaissance.org
