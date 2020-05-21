VIRTUAL ---The Frazier-Filson Suffrage Series: Remember the Ladies

× Expand Images of Angela Dodson and Betty Baye courtesy of Angela Dodson and Betty Baye. Photograph of Angela P. Dodson by Atsede Elegba Angela P. Dodson and Betty Bayé

As part of What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now, The Frazier presents an interview with Angela P. Dodson, author of Remember the Ladies, Celebrating Those Who Fought for Freedom at the Ballot Box. Dodson is an accomplished Journalist and Author, who became the first African American woman promoted to be a Senior Editor at the New York Times, a trailblazer herself. Dodson worked at the Courier Journal as a copy editor from 1981- 1983. She will be interviewed by veteran reporter and editorial writer Betty Bayé about her book, and the women who changed history. Dodson and Bayé met in 1981 at the National Association of Black Journalists in Louisville, and have been friends ever since.

You can order Angela Dodson’s book through Carmichael’s Book Store. Carmichael’s offers free home delivery and curbside pickup service.

This conversation will be conducted live, and presented virtually on Zoom and simulcast on the Frazier’s Facebook Page.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/dodson-baye