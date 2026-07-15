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Frazier250: Exploring Revolutionary Threads and I Too Am a Kentuckian Exhibits

Join us as we open our newest exhibit, Revolutionary Threads. Meet the artists who created the clothing, as we learn about their ancestors, both men and women, who fought in the American Revolution. On display are representations of uniforms, clothing, and items worn and used by the Patriot soldier ancestors and family members of the Transylvania Chapter NSDAR, Lexington, Kentucky. We’ll also hear from two modern day soldiers, Rob Givens and Amy McGrath, who are both featured in our I Too Am a Kentuckian exhibition. They’ll talk about their military service and their Kentucky roots. Join us in Revolutionary Threads afterwards to meet and talk with special guests.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Frazier250: Exploring Revolutionary Threads and I Too Am a Kentuckian Exhibits

Sunday, August 16

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 1–2 p.m.

Admission: Free with cost of museum admission (must RSVP)

Light refreshments provided

Overview of program:

· Meet in Brown-Forman Theatre, 1 p.m.

· American Revolution film screens

· Rachel Platt, VP of Mission, and Andy Treinen, President and CEO, Frazier Kentucky History Museum, welcome guests

· Julia Hood, State Regent, Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR/NSDAR), welcomes guests

· Sandy Marting, Exhibit Co-designer/Curator, Transylvania Chapter NSDAR, provides overview of Revolutionary Threads exhibit

· Janet Freeman, Exhibit Co-Designer/Historical Clothing Designer, Transylvania Chapter NSDAR, speaks

· Leslie James, Exhibit Artist & Logistics, Transylvania Chapter NSDAR, speaks

· Descendant recognition

· Recognition of John Marshall, Corn Island, and Fincastle Chapters of NSDAR, Louisville, Kentucky

· Overview of I Too Am a Kentuckian exhibition

· Brigadier General Rob Givens discusses military service and Kentucky roots

· Colonel Amy McGrath discusses military service and Kentucky roots

· Program in Brown-Forman Theatre ends

· Guests head to Revolutionary Threads exhibit for Q&A and expert insight

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org