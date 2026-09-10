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What was the last Native American village in Kentucky? Where was it, who lived there, and how did they live? Join the Frazier’s Simon Meiners in a conversation with archaeologist Dr. A. Gwynn Henderson about the last Native American settlement in what is now Kentucky. As the Frazier marks 250 years since 1776—the year America declared its independence—we shine a light on the Native American presence in Kentucky leading up to that time. The late 18th century saw not only the arrival of Euroamerican settlers like Thomas Walker, James Harrod, and Daniel Boone in Kentucky—it also saw the abandonment of Kentucky’s last remaining Native American villages as distinct communities.

Dr. Henderson is the Education Director at the Kentucky Archaeological Survey. She has carried out field research in Kentucky, the Ohio Valley, Tennessee, and Mexico, and she is particularly interested in researching the lifeways of the ancient Native farming cultures of the middle Ohio Valley and the history of mid-18th century Indigenous groups in the same region. She will explore what the material evidence suggests about Lower Shawnee Town (Greenup County) and more.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Frazier250: What was the Last Native American Village in Kentucky?

Sunday, October 18, 2026

1–2 p.m.

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Admission: Free with cost of museum admission (free for members) (must RSVP)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org