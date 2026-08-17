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An enslaved couple in Louisville, a daring escape, a jailbreak, and finally a new life in Canada—learn about the incredible lives of Thornton and Lucie Blackburn on September 15 during Underground Railroad Month. Archaeologist and author Karolyn Smardz Frost, who uncovered their story in Toronto, will join us. So will Hannah Drake and Josh Miller from the (Un)Known Project, Lamont Collins from Roots 101, and the Frazier’s Rachel Platt, who traveled to Toronto. For the first time in the United States, we’re sharing some of the couple’s artifacts in our exhibit and this program, Louisville to Liberty: The Blackburns’ Journey.

Frazier250: Louisville to Liberty: The Blackburns' Journey

Tuesday, September 15

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Access to Exhibit: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Admission: $16 (free to members; RSVP required)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org