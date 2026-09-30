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Kentucky native Billie Farrell was the first woman to command the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. Its maiden voyage was under President John Adams in 1798. Farrell became the seventy-seventh commanding officer of “Old Ironsides” in 2022 in Boston for a two-year tour. She is a native of Paducah, Kentucky, and a graduate of the US Naval Academy with a new assignment these days. As Veterans Day approaches, we’ll talk with her about that groundbreaking role, the history of the USS Constitution, her Kentucky ties, her role models, and her life of service. Join us as we welcome her home! Visit our I Too Am a Kentuckian exhibition where Farrell is featured prior to the event.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Frazier250: Saluting Commander Billie Farrell

Sunday, November 8, 2026

2:30–3:30 p.m.

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Admission: $16 or cost of museum admission (free for members) (must RSVP)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org