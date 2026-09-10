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Who would make your top 10 list of Kentuckians with the greatest impact? Simply put, who would make your Mt. Rushmore of Kentuckians?

Join us Wednesday, October 21, with your list of names as we debate who makes the cut. We’ve invited five special guests to represent certain categories to get the conversation started with their top five choices. You get to help fill in the rest during a lively discussion. The categories and featured panelists are:

· History with Historian Tom Owen

· Law with Judge Denise Clayton

· Music with ear X-tacy Founder John Timmons

· Literature with Best-selling Author Kim Michele Richardson

· Sports with WDRB Sports Journalist Eric Crawford

Expert colleagues from the Frazier will suggest names, too. Some names are represented in our museum’s Cool Kentucky and I Too Am a Kentuckian exhibitions. Get your picks ready and let the debate begin!

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Frazier250: Top 10 Kentuckians

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7 p.m.

Admission: $16 (free for members) (must RSVP)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org