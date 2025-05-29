× Expand Randy Blevins Cane Run Bluegrass Band plays at Bourbons Bistro on May 29, 2025

Free Cane Run Bluegrass Concert

Join us in the Rick Room at Bourbons Bistro on Thursday, May 29th from 7-9 pm for a special LouGrass event featuring the Cane Run Bluegrass Band! The event is free to attend. There will be a cash bar and food will be available for purchase.

This Lexington-based group brings over 30 years of experience each, blending traditional bluegrass, gospel, and original tunes with flawless three and four-part harmonies. Cane Run’s distinctive arrangements will take you on a journey through Kentucky’s authentic roots music, influenced by bluegrass greats like Flatt & Scruggs and J.D. Crowe & The New South.

LouGrass, Louisville’s own twist on the bluegrass genre, celebrates Kentucky’s rich musical heritage. With seasonal performances across the city, LouGrass brings live bluegrass and bluegrass-adjacent music to Bourbon City. It's a sound inspired by the rhythm of Kentucky – a soulful blend of roots, Americana, and Appalachian flair.

So mark your calendar, savor the bourbon, and get ready to tap your toes to the unmistakable sound of Cane Run Bluegrass Band.

This is your chance to experience Kentucky's roots music at its finest. Don't miss it!

Please note: the Rick Room is on the second floor and requires climbing a flight of stairs to access.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/lougrass-concert-cane-run-5-29-2025