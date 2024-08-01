Free Cemetery Preservation Workshop in Bowling Green

Our good friend Jonathan Appell is back at it again hosting the 48 State Tour. These 48 free cemetery preservation workshop start today and run 48 days across the contiguous United States. Join in for a fun and informative workshop at Bowling Green's Pioneer Cemetery this week, and learn from one of America's foremost experts in monument restoration. You don't want to miss it!

Pioneer Cemetery501 College St. Bowling Green, KY, 42101

Learn more about the tour and Mr. Appell's work at 48statetour.com

For more information call (502) 871-4570.