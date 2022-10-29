Free Concert: Symphonic Sparks at the California Community Center
California Community Center 1600 West St. Catherine St., Louisville, Kentucky 40210
This sparkling program is a chance to hear the Louisville Orchestra play some brilliant music for free!
Free with RSVP https://louisvilleorchestra.org/mwob-register/
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
