Free Concert: Symphonic Sparks at the California Community Center

California Community Center 1600 West St. Catherine St., Louisville, Kentucky 40210

This sparkling program is a chance to hear the Louisville Orchestra play some brilliant music for free!

Free with RSVP https://louisvilleorchestra.org/mwob-register/

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org 

502.587.8681
