Free Concert: Symphonic Sparks at Logan St. Market

Logan Street Market 1001 Logan Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

This sparkling program is a chance to hear the Louisville Orchestra play some brilliant music for free!

Free with RSVP - https://louisvilleorchestra.org/mwob-register/

For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org 

Concerts & Live Music
