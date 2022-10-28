Free Concert: Symphonic Sparks at Logan St. Market
Logan Street Market 1001 Logan Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
This sparkling program is a chance to hear the Louisville Orchestra play some brilliant music for free!
Free with RSVP - https://louisvilleorchestra.org/mwob-register/
For more information call 502.587.8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org
Concerts & Live Music