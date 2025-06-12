× Expand Randy Blevins Dozens of Dollars String Band plays at Bourbons Bistro on June 12, 2025

Free Dozens of Dollars String Band Concert

Join us in the Rick Room at Bourbons Bistro on Thursday, June 12th from 7-9 pm for a special LouGrass event featuring the Dozens of Dollars String Band! The event is free to attend. There will be a cash bar and food will be available for purchase.

Meet the players:

Philip Wakeman started playing mandolin at the age of seven. He has opened for national acts such as Son Volt, Todd Snider, and Natalie Merchant to name a few. Philip continues to moonlight with bands/songwriters like Danny Flanigan and the Rain Chorus, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites, and Nashville singer/songwriter John Mann.

Mark Rosenthal has performed many kinds of music, from R&B, funk and rock-n-roll with Daddy's Car, to traditional bluegrass with the band New Horizon. He has also performed classical music with the Louisville Mandolin Orchestra. Mark has opened for many notable acts such as John Prine, Richie Havens, Leo Kottke and Maria Muldaur to name a few.

Steve Cooley is a three-time Grammy nominated recording artist and producer/engineer. He has performed with artists as diverse as Bill Monroe (the Father of Bluegrass), Doc Watson, David Grisman, as well as sitting in with Phish.

Jeff Faith started playing old country and bluegrass guitar as a teenager and advanced to solo acoustic music, playing bass with Louisville rock bands like Mary Mary and One-900. Jeff started playing bluegrass with Hickory Vaught and sat in regularly with Littleband, Bridge 19, Relic, Bernie Lubbers, and Mary's Dad’s Band.

LouGrass, Louisville’s own twist on the bluegrass genre, celebrates Kentucky’s rich musical heritage. With seasonal performances across the city, LouGrass brings live bluegrass and bluegrass-adjacent music to Bourbon City. It's a sound inspired by the rhythm of Kentucky – a soulful blend of roots, Americana, and Appalachian flair.

Louisville has long been part of bluegrass history, from hosting major festivals to serving as home to legendary musicians. Today, LouGrass carries that legacy forward with a new generation of artists keeping the tradition alive. Catch the Dozens of Dollars String Band, tap your toes, and enjoy a little Bourbon while you’re at it.

Please note: the Rick Room is on the second floor and requires climbing a flight of stairs to access.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events/lougrass-concert-dozens-of-dollars-6-12-2025