A FREE Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular
to
Galt House Hotel 140 N 140 N 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Chorus
Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Louisville Chorus, Music Director Daniel Spurlock
presenting
Exciting large chorus & orchestra holiday treasures!
Grand Ballroom, Louisville Galt House East
FREE Admission—No Tix—Doors open at 2 PM.
Joined by
Oldham County High School Choirs, Dir. Sarah Coleman
Beargrass Christian Church Choir
Voces Novae Ensemble
Louisville Philharmonia
A sincere Thank You to The Rockwell Foundation and to local family members, George & Nicole Potter, for so graciously underwriting this event.
For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org