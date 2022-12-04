× Expand Louisville Chorus Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular

A FREE Family Christmas Holiday Spectacular

Louisville Chorus, Music Director Daniel Spurlock

presenting

Exciting large chorus & orchestra holiday treasures!

Grand Ballroom, Louisville Galt House East

FREE Admission—No Tix—Doors open at 2 PM.

Joined by

Oldham County High School Choirs, Dir. Sarah Coleman

Beargrass Christian Church Choir

Voces Novae Ensemble

Louisville Philharmonia

A sincere Thank You to The Rockwell Foundation and to local family members, George & Nicole Potter, for so graciously underwriting this event.

For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org