Free Family Day Sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare

Enjoy free admission to the Frazier Museum for a day of multicultural holiday activities sponsored by Louisville Downtown Partnership, a chance to get your picture taken with Santa and the Grinch, delicious food from Con Aji y Cafe, Folklorica dance, and more! Last year, over 800 smiling guests turned out to explore the museum and enjoy our Free Family Day.

Plus, guests can tour our newest exhibition Lights on Main, which features nearly 100 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, organizations, and families.

The holiday exhibition Lights on Main is a partnership offered between the Frazier and I Would Rather Be Reading.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Sunday, December 15

Frazier History Museum

Program: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Admission: Free (Sponsored by Passport by Molina Healthcare)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org