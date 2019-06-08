FREE Family Fishing Event at Cabela’s helps families discover the joy of fishing

× Expand Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Combination of BPS and Cabela's Gone Fishing Gone Fishing

Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is challenging families to put down their digital devices and get outside this summer to discover the joys of fishing. To help connect more kids to the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are donating more than 55,000 rods and reels nationwide to nonprofit organizations.

The nationwide movement, Gone Fishing, features back-to-back weekends of free, family-friendly activities June 8-9 and 15-16 at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across North America.

Free, family-friendly activities include:

• Free Catch-And-Release Ponds: Kids can experience the excitement of fishing at in-store catch-and-release pondsand earn an FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) “First Fish Certificate” to celebrate the achievement. 1-4 p.m. local time)

• Free Fishing Seminars: Learn the basics from a knowledgeable staff during in-store, informative sessions.

• Free Fishing 101 Guide: Free copies of Nibbles & Bites teach the fundamentals of fishing and provide tips on best local fishing spots. The informational guide is available while supplies last.

• Free Stress Fish: The first 100 catch-and-release pond anglers per event day at each location receive a squeezable stress fish toy to take home.

• Free Kids Craft Tables: Kids can enjoy free crafts tables and decorate a fish to get in the spirit. (1-4 p.m. local time)

For more information visit cabelas.com