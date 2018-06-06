Free Family Tennis Night

Shillito Park 300 W Reynolds Rd , Lexington, Kentucky 40503

On court family fun and games for all ages! This is one of 20 events across the state during the Kentucky Tennis Tour - June 2 - 9.

For more information call (502) 491-1290 or visit ustaky.com

Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Sports
