Free Family Tennis Night
On court family fun and games for all ages! This is one of 20 events across the state during the Kentucky Tennis Tour - June 2 - 9.
For more information call (502) 491-1290 or visit ustaky.com
Shillito Park 300 W Reynolds Rd , Lexington, Kentucky 40503
May 30, 2018
May 31, 2018
June 1, 2018
June 2, 2018
June 3, 2018
June 4, 2018
