Free Film Screening at the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center will host an Indie Lens Pop Up free film screening of The Bad Kids on January 31st in the Center’s auditorium at 6 p.m. While the film is free, registration is required.

At a remote Mojave Desert high school, extraordinary educators believe that, more than academics, it is love, empathy and life skills that give at-risk students command of their own futures. This coming-of-age story watches education combat the crippling effects of poverty on the lives of the so-called “bad kids.”

Following the film, there will be a discussion with Kenny “KennyFresh” Woods, a poet/spoken word artist.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Screening begins at 6:00 p.m. Click here to register and reserve your free seat and here to watch the trailer for The Bad Kids.

The Ali Center has been a KET Indie Lens Pop Up partner since 2013. The program is designed to bring communities together through cinema and community-driven discussions. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS's Independent Lens, Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics, to family and relationships. The Ali Center is the only partner in Kentucky.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information, please visit alicenter.org.