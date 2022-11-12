× Expand Judith M Millinery Supply House Free Form Felt into a Hat Workshop with Jenny Pfanenstiel

$375 per person

A workshop perfect for Beginners and Advanced Hat Makers. Learn from Master Milliner and Featured Milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby Jenny Pfanenstiel how to make a free form felt hat without using hat blocks. Each participant will learn the different types of felt and pick their favorite type and color. They will also learn how to hand sculpt the felt into various shapes creating a one-of-a-kind free form hat. Everyone will walk away with a beautiful felt hat that they can wear with pride. Materials can range from $45-$150 depending on what one chooses. Each student will receive 10% off any materials purchased.

For more information call (260) 499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/