FREE Garden Expo - Georgetown

to

Scott County Park U.S. 25, North of downtown Georgetown, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

FREE Garden Expo

The Scott County Volunteer Master Gardeners are hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!

There will be expert speakers, a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!

For more information, please call 502.863.0984 

Info

Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
502.863.0984
to
