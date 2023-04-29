FREE Garden Expo - Georgetown
Scott County Park U.S. 25, North of downtown Georgetown, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Scott County Master Gardeners
FREE Garden Expo
The Scott County Volunteer Master Gardeners are hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!
There will be expert speakers, a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!
For more information, please call 502.863.0984
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family