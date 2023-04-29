FREE Garden Expo - Georgetown

× Expand Scott County Master Gardeners Expo 23 flyer (Molly) - 1 Garden Expo 23 flyer

FREE Garden Expo

The Scott County Volunteer Master Gardeners are hosting a FREE Spring Garden Expo!

There will be expert speakers, a seedling sale, door prizes, and local garden vendors. Plus demonstrations all morning on soil, herbs, garden culinary recipes, and lawn/garden hacks!

For more information, please call 502.863.0984