× Expand Frankie Steele The Louisville Orchestra performs at Iroquois Amphitheatre

Free Louisville Orchestra Preview Concert

SAT 7 SEP :: Kick off the concert season with a free performance by your Louisville Orchestra. Teddy Abrams conducts a family-friendly program featuring selections from upcoming concerts. Mark your calendar!

Antonin DVORAK: Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”), Mvt. 1

Jeremy KITTEL: Pando

Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY: 1812 Overture

TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor

SPONSORED BY LG&E and BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/free-season-kickoff-at-iroquois-amphitheater/