Free Louisville Orchestra Preview Concert
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Frankie Steele
The Louisville Orchestra performs at Iroquois Amphitheatre
SAT 7 SEP :: Kick off the concert season with a free performance by your Louisville Orchestra. Teddy Abrams conducts a family-friendly program featuring selections from upcoming concerts. Mark your calendar!
Antonin DVORAK: Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”), Mvt. 1
Jeremy KITTEL: Pando
Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY: 1812 Overture
TEDDY ABRAMS, conductor
SPONSORED BY LG&E and BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION
For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/free-season-kickoff-at-iroquois-amphitheater/