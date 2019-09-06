× Expand Frankie Steele The Louisville Orchestra performs at Iroquois Amphitheatre

Free Louisville Orchestra Preview Concert

On Friday, September 6 at 7:45pm, the Louisville Orchestra performs at CityPlace in Lagrange, KY. This free concert is conducted by LO Music Director Teddy Abrams and features music of Jesse Montgomery (Strum), Ben Sollee (Whole Lot To Give), Jeremy Kittel (Pando),Teddy Abrams (Kentucky Royal Fanfare), John Williams (Main Title from Star Wars) and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. No tickets are required. CityPlace is located at 112 South 1st Avenue, Lagrange KY. View details atcityplaceexpocenter.com.

For more information call (502) 584-8681 or visit louisvilleorchestra.org/concert/free-season-kickoff-at-iroquois-amphitheater/