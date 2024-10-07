× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning Free MYSTERY BOOK DISCUSSION: Murder on the Orient Express

Monday, October 7, 6:00–7:15 PM

Pick up a free copy of the book at the Carnegie Center – first come, first served

Register here: https://bit.ly/MOEDiscussion

ONLINE

Led by Tracee de Hahn

A classic who dunnit, and perhaps Agatha Christie’s most famous novel, Murder on the Orient Express is a revered ‘locked room’ mystery featuring the inimitable Hercule Poirot. During the session, we will discuss Christie’s complex plots, her insistence on truth-telling, and the role played by Poirot’s interest in human psychology. Murder on the Orient Express is the author at the height of her powers and there is a great deal to learn and reflect on for both modern reader and writer.

Tracee de Hahn is a published author of both fiction and non-fiction. A frequent instructor and speaker, she focuses on topics related to story-building and helping writers identify their path to success. Her mysteries, Swiss Vendetta and A Well-Timed Murder, were published by St. Martin’s Press/Minotaur Books. She serves as Author Academy coordinator for the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. A member of Mysteries Writers of America and International Thriller Writers, Tracee is currently the national vice president of Sisters in Crime.

