Free Online Talk: Ancient Teachings of the Ishayas

In these seemingly never-ending pandemic times, how do we anchor ourselves in the Truth of who we are, how do we tap into our inner wisdom and peace to face the outer chaos and constant change? Imagine having a tool for your mind, an experiential technique for your life that is so effectively simple you can use it daily during busy activity, and also during quiet, resting, "me" time as a meditative prayer.

Come to a Free Online Presentation to learn more about the Ishayas' Ancient Teachings and how the simple, effective, techniques of the Art of Ascension can truly, transform your life!

Monday May 3 at 7pm Western KY (or 8pm Eastern KY)

ONLINE via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8202673068?pwd=bkIxdEY2cGtuMnRhajVaS1ZDbzNnQT09

A separate course to Learn the First Sphere of the Ascension techniques is also opening up in Paducah, KY in mid-May through July. Contact Santi at 321-385-7602 for course specifics.

For more information call 321-385-7602.