FREE screening of Selma

Join The Lyric for a FREE screening of Selma, directed by Ava DuVernay.

Make sure to rock your 'I VOTED' sticker to get FREE popcorn!

Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for blacks to register to vote. In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

PG-13 – Parents Strongly Cautioned

Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers.

Tuesday, November 5 | 7PM

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third St

FREE

859.280.2201

LexingtonLyric.com

