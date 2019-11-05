FREE screening of Selma
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
FREE screening of Selma
Join The Lyric for a FREE screening of Selma, directed by Ava DuVernay.
Make sure to rock your 'I VOTED' sticker to get FREE popcorn!
Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it very difficult for blacks to register to vote. In 1965, an Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage. Despite violent opposition, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo) and his followers pressed forward on an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, and their efforts culminated in President Lyndon Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
PG-13 – Parents Strongly Cautioned
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. Parents are urged to be cautious. Some material may be inappropriate for pre-teenagers.
Tuesday, November 5 | 7PM
The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center | 300 E Third St
FREE
859.280.2201
LexingtonLyric.com
For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com