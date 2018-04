FREE showing of Jumanji

There will be a free showing of the 2017 movie Jumanji, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as part of the Movie Nights on the Green series this summer. There will be inflatables for the kids to play on before the movie begins and free snacks during the movie. Just bring a chair or blankets and enjoy a free night out!

For more information call (502) 598-3127.