× Expand Paige Hagan Free Tour Week at Bardstown Bourbon Company

Free Tour Week at Bardstown Bourbon Company

To celebrate Bardstown Bourbon Company's in-house restaurant Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar launching its new spring menu, the modern distillery is hosting Free Tour Week, along with other exciting promotions.

Free tours will be offered 3/18 - 3/22. Reservations required.

Each day Bardstown Bourbon Company will also offer a unique promotion available to tour guests:

Wednesday 3/18 - Complimentary tasting of BBC Discovery Series

Thursday 3/19 - Half-priced shareables in Bottle & Bond

Friday 3/20 - Bottle signings by Head Distiller Nick Smith

Saturday 3/21 - $6 Old Fashioned

Sunday 3/22 - Complimentary dessert in Bottle & Bond

For more information call (502) 233-4769 or visit bardstownbourbon.com/experience