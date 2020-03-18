Free Tour Week at Bardstown Bourbon Company
Bardstown Bourbon Company 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Paige Hagan
Free Tour Week at Bardstown Bourbon Company
Free Tour Week at Bardstown Bourbon Company
To celebrate Bardstown Bourbon Company's in-house restaurant Bottle & Bond Kitchen and Bar launching its new spring menu, the modern distillery is hosting Free Tour Week, along with other exciting promotions.
Free tours will be offered 3/18 - 3/22. Reservations required.
Each day Bardstown Bourbon Company will also offer a unique promotion available to tour guests:
Wednesday 3/18 - Complimentary tasting of BBC Discovery Series
Thursday 3/19 - Half-priced shareables in Bottle & Bond
Friday 3/20 - Bottle signings by Head Distiller Nick Smith
Saturday 3/21 - $6 Old Fashioned
Sunday 3/22 - Complimentary dessert in Bottle & Bond
For more information call (502) 233-4769 or visit bardstownbourbon.com/experience