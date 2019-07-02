Free Writing Workshops for Veterans

Kentucky Humanities and the Kentucky Book Festival are hosting a series of free writing workshops for veterans at the Beaumont Branch of the Lexington Public Library — 3080 Fieldstone Way. Workshops will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd, Tuesday, July 16th, and Monday, July 29th. Participants are encouraged to attend all three sessions.

Col. Fred Johnson (USA, RET), a 29-year Army veteran and author of Five Wars: A Soldier’s Journey to Peace, will show how every person — especially veterans — has an important story to tell and the abilities to voice their story through creative writing. Johnson will teach attendees techniques like brainstorming, story-building, and writing first drafts over the three sessions. Each workshop will build on the subject matter of the one before it in order to offer a full framework for writing, from start to finish.

For more information or reservation call 859-257-4317 or visit kyhumanities.org or email sara.volpi@uky.edu