Freedom Fest in Murray

Celebrate Independence Day in Murray, Kentucky, on July 4 with Freedom Fest! Family fun and patriotic spirit await you during this jam-packed day of events. The FNB Bank Freedom Fest Parade marches down Main Street at 9:30 a.m., as thousands of locals and visitors line the streets. Then, the evening hours are filled with activities for kids at The Murray Bank Family Night in the Park, featuring vendors, inflatables, a free concert and more at Central Park. Freedom Fest goes out with a bang during everyone's favorite event, the Briggs & Stratton / The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30 p.m.

For more information visit tourmurray.com