Freedom Fighters: A KMHM Highlights Tour

Over 20,000 Kentuckians bought their liberty in blood, serving in the Union Army to escape slavery. These United States Colored Troop divisions played a key role in the Civil War—fighting for America—and freedom. Learn their stories during this special highlights tour at the Kentucky Military History Museum.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/freedom-fighters-a-kmhm-highlights-tour