Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 1-4 (Louisville Chapter) Fundraising event to support local Veterans in need!

You're invited to join us for the 2019 Freedom Rumble hosted by Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association chapter 1-4 and Bluegrass Harley Davidson. We're planning a fantastic day for you, a beautiful scenic ride, food & beverage, vendors, music and so much more! Mark your calendars now or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/616932798767885/ and click interested to get updates and reminders on your Facebook page.

Don't ride? No worries, come join us for the after party, live music, food trucks, live and silent auctions and RAFFLES - Someone will win a 2019 Street Glide or their choice of $15, 000 cash - Smith and Wesson M&P 45 or $500 Visa Gift Card. Raffle winners will be drawn at 4 p.m.

For more information call (502) 244-8095 or visit freedomrumble.org