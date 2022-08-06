“Freedom Seekers”: Storytelling at Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center “Freedom Seekers”: Storytelling

Experience a weekend of local history that examines the Antebellum culture of Oldham and Jefferson County with Joe McGill and Dontavius Williams of The Slave Dwelling Project. McGill has conducted programs, lectures and spent nights in slave dwellings to bring national and international attention to his project. Interpreter and educator Dontavius William will perform a first-person interpretation of the Chronicles of Adam, a look at an enslaved man’s life. On Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Freedom Seekers”: Storytelling with Joe McGill and Dontavius Williams will be held at the Oldham County History Center campus in LaGrange. Program will include hands-on activities, tours of the Mount Parlor Room and Root Cellar, and children receive a National Park Service Underground Railroad activity book and Junior Ranger Badge.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/