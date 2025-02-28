Freehand Blocking & Branding a Felt Hat w/Jenny Pfanenstiel

February 28th from 5:30 – 9 pm and – March 1st from 11 am – 4 pm

$525 per person. Embellishments not included in price.

This is a 2 day class: 1st day start time 5:30pm. 2nd day start time 11:00am.

Each person will receive a western weight felt capeline (160g-210g). This is much thicker felt and perfect for hand sculpting crowns and brims. On the 1st day, participants will hand block the hat and freehand sculpt the crown and brim into your desired shape. On the 2nd day, participants will cut the brim down with a brim cutter to the desired width, and hand sew a sweatband and lining in. We will finish by adding custom branding, burning, freehand stitching and embellishments.

This will be a fun course for someone that doesn’t have a lot of hat blocks and wants to freeform unique shapes and try out different branding techniques. Price includes 1 western weight hatbody, sweatband and lining. Embellishments not included. Course takes place at Judith M Millinery Supply House in La Grange, KY.

For more information call 260-499-4407 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/