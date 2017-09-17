FreshART Gala in Devou Park

Drees Pavilion in Devou Park 790 Park Lane, Covington, Kentucky 41011

FreshART Gala in Devou Park

For the past 25 years, local artists have spent an autumn day in Covington's leafy Devou Park creating original works to be sold during the annual freshART gala to support Behringer-Crawford Museum's youth education program.

The gala is a highlight of the NKY social season, drawing

hundreds of art lovers for a festive evening of cocktails, gourmet food and music, with live

and silent auctions 

To mark the silver anniversary of freshART, the gala and live auction will be held this year at the Drees Pavilion from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, September 17.

Early-bird bidders can get a head start with an extended silentART auction of local artists' works made within the past two years, which will be held at Behringer-Crawford Museum from August 5-September 16.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org

Drees Pavilion in Devou Park
790 Park Lane, Covington, Kentucky 41011

