Frida, In Conclusion Art Exhibition | New Mixed Media Work by Joe McGee

Join us for the public opening reception of our newest art exhibition: Frida, In Conclusion | New Mixed Media Works by Joe McGee on Saturday, August 23rd from 12-2 PM at Capacity Contemporary Exchange at 641 W. Main Street in downtown Louisville.

The exhibition is on view from August 22nd-September 7th, 2025. Please visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information and hours of operation, we hope to see you soon!

