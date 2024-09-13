× Expand Copyright Brother Raven's Tattoo & Art Emporium 2018 Brother Raven's Friday the 13th mascot

We will be offering Friday the 13th flash tattoos for only $50! Over 200 designs to choose from!

Friday the 13th Tattoos @ Brother Raven's Tattoos (Middletown)

Show up, choose a design (these will NOT be released ahead of time nor online - you must come in to see the choices), sign in, go do your thing and receive a text when it's time to return, then leave with a super cool piece of body art (or two or three)!

Names will be taken for the waiting list until we feel the artists have all they can handle for the night.

We will also have some larger flash designs for $100. These prices are for black ink only. Add $20 per color.

-No limit to how many tattoos each person can get.

-No placement restrictions.

-18+ only, no exceptions!

-Walk-ins only!

-CASH ONLY!

For more information call 5022908048.