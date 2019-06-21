Friday Flicks at Jacobson Park

Friday Flicks sponsored by G&J Pepsi is back and the lineup is great!

There is a $2 parking fee per vehicle, cash only. Season parking passes will be available for purchase on May 31 and June 7 for $6.

June 7 | The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

June 14 | How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

June 21 | Mary Poppins Returns

June 28 | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Flicks includes inflatables, food vendors, non-profit vendors and more.

Pre-show activities start at 7 p.m., and the show begins when it’s dark. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating!

Fridays through June 28 | 7PM

Jacobson Park | 4001 Athens Boonesboro Rd

FREE

For more information call (859) 288-2900 or visit LexingtonKY.gov