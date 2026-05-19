× Expand Friday Lunch at Mellotone | Craft Beer and Lunch in OTR | Cincinnati Friday Lunch at Mellotone | Craft Beer and Lunch in OTR | Cincinnati

Start your weekend early with Friday Lunch at Mellotone Beer Project in Over-the-Rhine.

Beginning at 12 PM every Friday, Mellotone opens its doors for a relaxed midday gathering featuring house-brewed craft beer, thoughtful food, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. Whether you're stepping out for a casual lunch with coworkers, meeting friends, or simply taking a break from the workday, Mellotone offers a comfortable spot to slow down and enjoy great flavors.

The menu features lunch bites designed to pair perfectly with Mellotone's expressive beers-from crisp lagers to hop-forward ales and seasonal specialties. Guests can expect a laid-back vibe, friendly service, and a space where conversation flows as easily as the beer.

Located in the heart of Over-the-Rhine, Mellotone Beer Project sits just steps from Washington Park and within walking distance of many of Cincinnati's most vibrant destinations.

Join us for Friday Lunch at Mellotone and kick off the weekend with cold beer, good food, and warm hearts.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3534800-0?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3534800-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3534800-3?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Friday May 22, 2026 at 12:00 - 17:00

For more information call 513-650-7773