Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory

Friday Movie Night

Field opens at 6 p.m.; Movie starts at sundown. Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Watch your favorite movies on our giant inflatable screen. The Zoo Crew will provide free entertainment before the show. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs. Movie nights are FREE to Zoo members and only $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members.

For more information call (502) 459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/movies