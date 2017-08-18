Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory

to Google Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Friday Movie Night

Field opens at 6 p.m.; Movie starts at sundown. Enjoy a movie under the stars at the wildest theater in town. Watch your favorite movies on our giant inflatable screen. The Zoo Crew will provide free entertainment before the show. Snacks and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Don’t forget to pack your blanket or lawn chairs. Movie nights are FREE to Zoo members and only $5 after 5 p.m. for non-members.

For more information call (502) 459-2181  or visit louisvillezoo.org/movies

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213 View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

(502) 459-2181

to Google Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00 iCalendar - Friday Movie Night: Finding Dory - 2017-08-18 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™