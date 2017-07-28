Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery announced that they will be opening for evening tours for the first time in the Visitor Center’s history. The Woodford Reserve Distillery will be open for evening tours for all Friday nights in July 2017, dubbed “Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve.” The Friday night dates include: July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28, 2017. Evening tours begin at 5p.m., with the last tour available at 8p.m.

Spend a summer evening enjoying bourbon, tours, and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, the Woodford Reserve Distillery is extending their hours and tours to allow guests to experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature a choice of tickets. The “Tour” ticket ($14.00) includes an evening distillery tour and tasting. The “Dinner” ticket ($35.00) includes tour, tasting, and a locally-sourced dinner. A mixology experience will also be available to purchase each evening, offering a chance to learn how to make a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail. The Mixology experience is a separate purchase and is available to purchase on-site each Friday for $8.00.

Guests are encouraged to stay and linger, enjoying an evening of bourbon experiences. Tours are available from 5p.m. - 8p.m. Music will be playing from 6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m., and dinner served from 6-8p.m.

For more information or to make reservations visit woodfordreserve.com