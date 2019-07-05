× Expand Woodford Reserve Spend a warm evening in the beautiful Woodford County countryside enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, August and September we are extending our hours and our tours to let you experience a different side of Woodford Reserve. Each evening will feature tours, live music, and a dinner buffet. Reservations are highly recommended.Tour Only: $20/personTour & Dinner: $48/person

Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/