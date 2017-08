Friday Night Live at Woodford Reserve

Spend a Fall evening enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in September we are extending our hours and our tours to let you experience a different side of Woodford Reserve.

Each evening will feature tours, live music, small bites and other dinner options.

A mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail will be offered each Friday evening (separate Mixology ticket must be purchased).

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com