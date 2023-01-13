Friday Night Skate Night at La Grange Community Center YMCA
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Friday Night Skate Night at La Grange Community Center YMCA
Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec!.Skate away the night as the La Grange Community Center is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates.
For more information, please call 502.222.1433 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family