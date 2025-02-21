Friday Night Skate Party
to
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
La Grange Parks & Rec
Friday Night Skate Party
FREE/Bring your own skates or rent for $3 while supplies last.
Join in the fun for a Friday Night Skate Night hosted by La Grange Parks & Rec! Skate away the night as the Beaumont Community Center in La Grange is transformed into a roller-skating rink complete with party lights. Free water provided. Please bring your own skates/$3 skate rentals while supplies last.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/