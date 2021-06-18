× Expand Waterfront Park Fridays At The Front--food trucks, bourbon, beer, & more!

Fridays at the Front

Celebrate the end of the work week with Waterfront Park’s Fridays At The Front – a pop up food truck experience featuring great food and drink options taking place under the Big Four Bridge. Welcome in beautiful spring Fridays with us at the park. With food and plenty of green space to enjoy, this event is perfect for all ages to kick off the weekend at Waterfront Park!

🚚 Participating food trucks will be announced soon.

🎵 Tim Whalen Trio 5:30pm-7:30pm

This is a Waterfront Park hosted event. Waterfront Park is a donor supported public park. Your donations help make events like this possible: t.ly/OZ7N.

For more information call (502) 574-3768 or visit ourwaterfront.org