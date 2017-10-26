Friends of the Lexington Public Library Fall Book Sale

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Friends of the Lexington Public Library present their big “Fall Book Sale” event, Thursday October 26th through the 29th. Thousands of books of all descriptions for sale, and the best part, ALL hardbacks are only $1.00, all paperbacks are fifty cents. The event is open to the public with proceeds going to support the Lexington Public Library. October 26th through the 29th on the Lower Level of the Central Library Downtown, 140 East Main Street.

For more details, visit Facebook:  Friends of the Lexington Public Library 

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
859-231-5505
